HART TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Charles Zamborowski was killed Saturday, Sept. 14 after crashing his golf cart in Oceana County.

The crash occurred on N. Water Road near W. Highpoint Road in Hart Township.

According to the Oceana County Sheriff's Office. when officers arrived found found the golf cart rolled on it's passenger side with the 80-year-old man underneath it.

Deputies said, the golf cart "hit an obstruction which caused it to roll on its side." Zamborowski was trapped under the canopy of the golf cart.

First responders lifted the cart of the man and attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

