LUDINGTON, Mich. — An 81-year-old man was killed when his tricycle crashed with a semi-truck on Thursday in Amber Township.

The Scottville man was riding his trike on the shoulder of U.S.10 when he fell under the semi-truck after trying to ride over the curb into a parking lot, according to a Mason County Sheriff's press release.

The truck driver, a 51-year-old man from Lowell, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and neither speed nor alcohol appear to have played a role in the crash.

U.S. 10 between Brye and Dennis Roads was closed until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday while investigators were on the scene.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter