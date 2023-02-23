Kent County Sheriff: 83-year-old woman dies from injuries after fire at assisted care facility

The woman wasn't able to escape her room in an assisted care facility at 3600 E Fulton St. that caught fire Wednesday evening. Authorities said she later died.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Kent County authorities say an 83-year-old woman caught in her room when a fire broke out at her assisted care facility Wednesday evening has since died from her injuries.

Just before 7 p.m., a fire alarm and 911 call alerted authorities to a fire in a room with a woman inside unable to escape at an assisted care facility at 3600 E Fulton St.

Deputies along with the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department along with Ada and East Grand Rapids Fire Departments helped rescue the woman from her room and rush her to the hospital.

Three other people also went to the hospital to get treatment for smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the 83-year-old woman died Thursday at the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

KCSO detectives are working alongside fire agencies to determine what led up to the incident.

