x
85-year-old woman who is missing and endangered spotted in Holland

Ella Mae Wellington, a Van Buren County woman, was last spotted in Holland on a traffic camera.
Credit: Provided
Ella Mae Wellington is missing out of Van Buren Co.

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An 85-year-old woman is considered missing and endangered from the Van Buren County area, police say.

Ella Mae Wellington is 5'5 and 125 lbs. She has white and gray hair with blue eyes.

Ella was spotted in Holland on the southside of Lake Macatawa around 1:30 p.m. She stopped at a home to ask for directions in her white 2016 Dodge Caravan, with Michigan license plate DMR6543.

She was last seen on a traffic camera at 1:50 p.m. on Washington Street, south of Holland.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911 or Van Buren County dispatch at 269-657-3101. 

    

