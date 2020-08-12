National recognition for local PR Firm

Forbes Magazine recognizes Public Relations Firm 8THIRTYFOUR as Best in America

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids based Public Relations Firm 8ThirtyFour has been named to Forbes Magazine's list of "America's Best PR Firms".

8THIRTYFOUR President Kim Bode says they competed with nearly 5,000 other firms nationwide. All firms were nominated by clients for consideration on the Forbes list.

"To be recognized by our clients and other peers. To me that's the most valuable feedback we could ever receive.", says Bode.

Over the last 15 years, 8THIRTYFOUR has bee n steadily growing its statewide and national client base, with a focus on health care, manufacturing, consumer goods, nonprofits, and logistics.

One of the more recognizable PR undertakings was the ArtPrize 2012 exhibit Light's In The Night, a 2012 ArtPrize entry by Michael Carpenter and Dan Johnson that involved a synchronize sky lantern display over the Grand River.

