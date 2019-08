ROCKFORD, Mich. — There is a 9-1-1 outage for AT&T landline phone customers in Rockford on Thursday.

You can call the Kent County Communications Center until this is resolved, the Kent County Sherrif's Office says.

The number is 616-874-9999.

