Food truck event for veterans, active military and first responders in honor of 9/11

Level One Bank is showing gratitude to first responders for their selfless work on 9/11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan bank is hosting a food truck event for veterans, active service members, and first responders as a way to commemorate Sept. 11 and express their gratitude.

Level One Bank is putting on the event in the parking lot of its Grand Rapids branch, located at 2355 Burton St. SE.

All veterans, active service members, and first responders will get at least $5 off their meal. The bank will have hosting a veteran-owned food truck, Silver Star Cafe' LLC, in addition to Olly's Donuts on site from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Silver Star Café will offer a $2 discount and Olly’s Donuts will give a $1 discount to those individuals. Southside Flower Market will also have a pop-up stand selling bouquets.

The event is open to the general public. All those who attend are asked to please wear a mask. Social distancing protocols will be in place. Valid ID is required for the discounts.

This year is the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks that killed 2,977 people and injured more than 6,000.

