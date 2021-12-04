x
9-year-old boy flown to hospital after ORV crash

The boy had been driving the ORV by himself and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.
MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — A 9-year-old boy from Pierson was flown to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital with serious injuries after a one-vehicle ORV crash Monday evening, police say.

The Michigan State Police Lakeview Post said the incident happened around 8:23 p.m. in Montcalm County. The boy had been driving the ORV by himself and was thrown from the vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation.

