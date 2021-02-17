90 cases of COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7. identified at MDOC facility in Ionia

There are more than 100 lab results still pending.

IONIA, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) revealed Tuesday that 90 cases of the highly-contagious B.1.1.7. COVID-19 variant has been identified at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, one case of the variant was found at the facility. Once that case was identified, MDOC immediately began to test all prisoners and staff daily.

“Of the first set of samples provided to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories, 90 of the 95 were found to have the variant. Of the 90, there were 88 prisoners and two employees,” according to a release from the Michigan State Police.

There are more than 100 lab results still pending.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.