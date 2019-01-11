ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 90-year-old was hit and killed by a car in Manlius Township Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 2:40 p.m. on 56th Street north of 128th Avenue.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police in Wayland are investigating the crash and they say the 90-year-old from Fennville was killed immediately after she was hit by a car while crossing 56th Street. The car was driven by a 28-year-old, also from Fennville.

Troopers are still investigating the incident, but they do not believe alcohol was a factor.

