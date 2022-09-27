Dispatchers inundated with 911 calls after deadly Gaines Twp. house explosion

The 77-year-old woman who lived in the home died later that day due to injuries from the fire.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Last week, a house exploded in Gaines Township, rocking the neighborhood around the home near 76th St. and Kalamazoo St.

The woman inside later passed away from her injuries. She was identified as 77-year-old Joanne Aimery.

Now, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has obtained the 911 calls from nearby homeowners who heard the explosion.

"Like, fire and smoke, and there's a huge boom," said one caller. "The entire house shook from a huge boom."

According to the Dutton Fire chief, the department is still working to determine the cause of the explosion. They are working with Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unite, and that investigation could take a few more weeks.

Calls began to come into the 911 center a little after midnight on Monday, Sept. 19.

"It's right next to our house, oh my gosh, it's our neighbor's house," said one caller, "Can you hurry please, hurry... There's an old woman in there, you have to hurry, please!"

Other callers reported seeing the house collapse.

Investigators originally believed the explosion was possibly gas-fueled, but not necessarily a leak. Debris was found as far as 100 feet from the home due to the force of the explosion.

Listen to the 911 calls flooding dispatch moments after the explosion:

