911 calls reveal how quickly fire at Green Ridge Apartments spread

Fire investigators were at the Walker apartment complex Thursday in the continued effort to pin down exactly how it started.

WALKER, Michigan — The 60 people who lost their homes in a large fire that sparked at the Green Ridge Apartments last month are still waiting to learn what caused it.

Fire investigators were back at the apartments Thursday in their efforts to figure out exactly what happened.

Walker's fire chief said the fire likely started on a first-floor patio, and strong winds made it difficult to fight the fire initially.

We're told it could take several months before the investigation is complete.

No one was hurt in the blaze, and people who lost their homes are living in vacant units in the complex.

13 ON YOUR SIDE also obtained 911 calls leading up to and during the fire through a public records request.

As the fire began, Michelle Jackson previously told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she was sleeping. She credits her life being saved by the person who called the fire in to 911.

The call to dispatch, however, was placed by Star Gazdag.

"I immediately called the police because I didn't know what to do of course. The whole situation of me getting in, calling the police, to getting my animals out and getting us out took less than two minutes," said Star.

Star says she was in a zoom meeting for work when she noticed that her balcony was on fire.

That's when she called 911.

"I gave the address, I gave a small description of what I was seeing and then I immediately just went into getting my shoes on and getting my dog and cat out," said Gazdag.

