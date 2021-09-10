9/11 events happening this weekend in West Michigan

This year marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Nearly 3,000 people were killed and more than 6,000 were injured.

Each year, people across the country gather to remember 9/11 and its victims. Here is a list of events happening this weekend in West Michigan:

Allendale

GVSU 9/11 Flag Memorial: From 7 to 8 a.m., members of the Student Senate are placing small flags on a lawn of the Allendale campus. There will be one flag placed for each life lost in the attacks.

Grand Rapids

9/11 Memorial Stair Climb: A memorial stair climb at LMCU Ballpark begins at 9 a.m. Participants will climb 110 stadium steps duplicating the 110-floor climb that many New York City public safety members made to rescue civilians on that day 20 years ago.

Strikes for Stripes Baseball Game: A softball game between first responders and veterans will begin at 7 p.m. at Cornerstone University's DeWitt Field. The game is being put on by the organization Hero Services, which offers various forms of assistance to veterans, first responders and, more recently, licensed health care professionals.

Community Day of Remembrance: The all-day event will feature the lowering of the flag, comments from Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and will take place in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

ArtPrize Voices exhibit: An ArtPrize installation at Veterans Memorial Park will feature veteran artwork to discuss the experiences that veterans may have, including PTSD, sexual assault, homelessness and suicide. The event begins at 11:30 a.m., and visitors will have an opportunity to meet with veteran artists at noon.

9/11 Day of Service: The Heart of West Michigan United Way will host 300 volunteers to honor the first responders who served the US during 9/11. Participants will prepare over 1,200 emergency response kits for families in Grand Rapids. They will also write letters to first responders.

Kalamazoo:

Memorial Stair Climb: A memorial stair climb will be held at the Wings Event Center at 8:30 a.m. A ceremony will precede the climb to honor the first responders who gave their lives on Sept. 11.

Muskegon:

Community Day of Remembrance: The LST 393 will open for tours at 10 a.m. and be open until 4 p.m. Speakers will remember those who lost their lives in 9/11 and salute the flag.

Sparta:

Freedom Cruise: The seventh annual event, hosted by Finish the Mission Veteran Relief Fund, will kick off at Sparta High School at 1:30 p.m. with a ceremony for fallen soldiers. After the ceremony, a 30-mile cruise will feature motorcycles, classic cars, first responders, community members with patriotic cars and more.

