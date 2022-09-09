Day-long Scout Salute to return to Ford Museum in remembrance of 9/11

From sunrise to sunset the Boy Scouts of America will lead the community in a day-long “Scout Salute” at the Ford Presidential Museum.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001.

West Michigan continues its tradition of honoring the lives lost that day.

From sunrise to sunset, the Boy Scouts of America will lead the community in a day-long “Scout Salute” at the Ford Presidential Museum.

Like in years past, the honor guard will lower the flag to half-staff and the bell-ringing ceremony will begin at 8:46 a.m.

The bell will ring four times throughout the morning for the heroes and victims of the Twin Towers, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93.

Speakers including State Representative Rachel Hood and Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom will start at 3 p.m.

Organizers say it’s important that we as a nation continue to live out the slogan of “never forget.”

“We will celebrate that value of freedom by thanking and recognizing those who put on a uniform and serve and protect us every day in a number of different ways," said Aaron Gach, Deputy Scout Executive and Chief Development Officer. "I think that's a value that we all can take at least that one moment, every year to come together as a community, and to remember and to celebrate and to honor."

The final salute will take place just before sundown at 8 p.m.

This Remembrance Day is one of the longest-running programs for 9/11 that still exists, and it continues to grow.

There will also be events taking place in Muskegon and Traverse City.

Various activities from all locations will be live-streamed on the Michigan Crossroads Council Facebook page.

