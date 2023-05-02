Rockford nail salon owners address abrupt closure

A Charmed Life Nail Salon was open for 16 years and was suddenly closed on Saturday. The owners have issued a statement responding to backlash about the closure.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The owners of A Charmed Life Nail Salon in Rockford have issued a statement after abruptly closing the salon for good on Saturday.

Salon owners Pete and Kristine Gault posted on the salon's Facebook page on Saturday saying they would be closing the business. The post said COVID-19 contributed to the closure as well as issues hiring and retaining employees.

Since the closure, 13 ON YOUR SIDE has received tips claiming employees were not told of the closure until Saturday.

Pete and Kristine Gault issued a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE saying those claims are untrue.

"We offered to help our current employees find new jobs if they wanted to. Some of them did not want to stay in the industry and wanted to do something else. The ones that did, we helped get one of them get a rented space, two of them had opportunities to rent a space two blocks down the street," the Gaults say in the statement. "We also gave all the Nail Techs supplies, equipment, and furniture if they wanted it. Because they were employees and not contractors, they also qualified for unemployment insurance."

Some customers also reached out to 13 ON YOUR SIDE for help, as they had gift cards that could no longer be used at the salon. On Tuesday, the Gaults said they will refund any gift cards purchased between November 2022 and April 2023 for the next 30 days.

Gift cards can also be redeemed at Skinfluencer Beauty Bar in Rockford, which has agreed to honor the gift cards for the next 30 days. More information on how to return or redeem your gift card can be found here.

In addition, anyone who shows a gift card for A Charmed Life to the Rockford location of Sweetland Candies, the salon's neighbor, will receive a free drink until Saturday, May 6.

The Gaults say the building has a new owner who is not affiliated with A Charmed Life.

The salon first opened in 2007. The Gaults say they will miss the Rockford community.

"We would also like to thank all of the support we have received from all of our customers that have sent us wonderful messages on how they enjoyed coming into the salon. Rockford is a great community and we loved being a part of it," they said.

