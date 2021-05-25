'A huge benefit': Holland police to soon be wearing body cameras

The approved $250,000 will provide body camera equipment for 45 officers, plus a system that syncs with the current in-car cameras.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A second city in Ottawa County will soon be getting body cameras for their police officers. Leaders in Holland say it was a big investment, but one that is worth it to continue to build trust within the community.

Earlier in May, Holland City Council approved their budget for 2021. Within that accepted budget was $250,000 for the body cameras.

"Building relationships in the community has always been a priority for us," said Capt. Robert Buursma with the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Police officers in Holland have had in-car cameras and corresponding microphones for several years now, but Capt. Buursma said body cameras are an even better resource.

"Having that perspective of the camera mounted on the officer where you can see what's going on in front of the officer regardless of where they're going is a huge benefit," Buursma said.

The approved $250,000 will provide body camera equipment for 45 officers, plus a system that syncs with the current in-car cameras. The budget also includes an added position within the department.

That person will be responsible for handling all of the video and sharing it with the public through the Freedom of Information Act.

"Not only will this person maintain all of the new information that comes in daily, but they will also manage the FOIA process," said Keith Van Beek, Holland's City Manager. "We do suspect that there will be more inquiries and requests for the data that comes from the body cams."

"We think that this is just one more tool and an investment that we're making in the city of Holland," added Van Beek, "to make sure that we're building trust between our officers, our department and our community that we serve."

An ideal that Capt. Buursma believes too.

"Having that transparency, if something happens and there's a question about it, we can have the video of the incident," he said.

Zeeland police were the first in Ottawa County to get body cameras in 2020. Officers in Grand Haven currently have only in-car cameras and microphones.

Capt. Buursma said he's glad Holland is taking this next step and that his officers are ready.

"As you look at what's been going on in the national narrative, and from an agency perspective, one of the things that we believe is key is training," said Capt. Buursma.

"They know what they're doing, they're doing it properly, and they support it simply knowing that we're doing things right and it will be helpful to have the video that will show that," he added.

