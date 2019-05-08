GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - There will be fashion, food, music and dance at a celebration of culture this weekend.

Organizers of a Glimpse of Africa hope to bring just that to Rosa Parks Circle downtown Grand Rapids Saturday, August 10 -- starting at 10 a.m. and running until 11 p.m.

This is a free family-friendly one-day event will take over the plaza. There will be something to experience for everyone, including hair braiding, henna tattoos and head-wrap tutorials. There will be vendors selling artwork, clothing, and carvings.

Founder of the festival, Fridah Kanini, joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham Monday morning to share all the details of what's to come later this week.

To learn more you about the festival you can visit here.

Facebook

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.