GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new affordable housing option is coming to Grand Rapids.

The new Garfield Park Lofts, owned by LINC Up, is a workforce housing project in the 3rd Ward. It joins the already 171 affordable rental units that LINC Up owns and manages.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was given an inside look at the 36 units, which will be completed soon. The apartment building was built in place of a 120-year-old church that had been vacant since 2014.

RELATED: Orion, LINC Up break ground on affordable housing in Garfield neighborhood

LINC UP says the entire building, located at 100 Burton St. SE, is already leased up. Each apartment will contain a washer, dryer and dishwasher. There will also be on-site parking and green space.

The rents for the two and three-bedroom units should be between $330 and $820 per month, the Grand Rapids Business Journal previously reported.

All apartments are reserved for households earning 60% or less of the area median income. Another 15 of the units will be available to households that earn 30% or less.

LINC Up, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit, is the majority owner and co-developing the project with Dwelling Place, a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit, and Orion Real Estate Solutions, a part of Grand Rapids-based Orion Construction.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.