'A magical moment': Lowell drag performer reflects on emotional video getting attention online

LOWELL, Mich. — It was a big weekend for Lowell as the city hosted its first Pride festival. There were a few protestors, but many people say the event was a huge success.

And for one of the weekend's performers, their emotion was caught on video, showing the love and support they felt. That video is now getting a lot of attention.

La Reine Divine is a drag performer with Grand Rapids' own Beauty Beyond Drag Productions. She was one of the several performers at Lowell's first Pride celebrations on Saturday, June 5. She hit the main stage that afternoon to perform in front of thousands of people.

But halfway through the performance, La Reine Divine broke down in tears, full of emotion.

The person behind the meaningful performance is Marcus Johns. They remembered the moment with tears in their eyes.

"It was transcendent and magical," Johns said, "and it is a moment that will live on in me for forever."

This video already has hundreds of views online, and the performance has been widely remembered by people who watched it live.

"I thought I could make it through the entire number," said Johns. "I knew I was going to cry, but I didn't think a minute and 30 seconds into the performance I would break down."

Johns said the entire day was emotional because of the outpouring of love and support from the Lowell community.

But it was during this performance that he was overcome with joy.

"It was the moment I got off the stage and I got to see the kids' faces in the audience," said Johns. "And seeing some of the parents start to choke up, it really hit me that this is important."

"I do it for them," Johns said. "I don't do it for me, I do it for the people."

Johns said they had no idea that this moment would change their life, but it was overwhelming to see that they could have such a positive impact just by being themselves and doing what they love.

"I didn't have that growing up," Johns said, "so I didn't know that it was going to be okay. I didn't have someone telling me it was going to be okay.

"I got to be that representation for them," Johns added, "and be that shining light for them that day."

Johns is still getting messages from the community saying they're grateful for that performance.

"The outpouring of love that I'm getting from the town of Lowell is just very overwhelming for me," Johns said.

And for others who may feel they can't be themselves, Johns has this message: "Don't ever think you don't belong. Because you do belong, you are worth it and someone loves you."

"Love is love," Johns added. "We are who we are and that's never going to change. So buckle up and accept it, because if not, we're just going to blow right past you. Because we're here and we're not going anywhere."

