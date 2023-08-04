'A-maze-ing Bees!' Robinette's 2023 corn maze is sure to generate buzz

Robinette's said that at this years maze, "the wonder of nature and the importance of bees come together!"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Robinette's Apple Haus and Winery has announced their 2023 corn maze design, and it's sure to "bee" a hit.

Robinette's said that at this years maze, "the wonder of nature and the importance of bees come together!"

They're using this years maze to highlight and embrace the vital role that bees play in sustaining our ecosystem and, "by extension, humanity."

Throughout the maze they've placed facts about bees and all that they do.

"Bees are the unsung heroes of agriculture, responsible for pollinating a significant portion of the crops that make up our daily diet," said Robinette's.

Bees pollinate everything from fruits and vegetables to flowers, without them these things would cease to exist.

Robinette's described themselves as "stewards of the land," saying they are "committed to providing a safe haven for these indispensable creatures."

The Apple Haus and Winery invites you to come and explore the enchanting world of bees as the corn maze opens on Tuesday September 5, and runs until the beginning of November.

Corn maze hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. Cost of admission is $9/person or $8/person for groups of 15 with one person paying.

