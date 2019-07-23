OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. - Your lead foot may get you in trouble with the law, but there's a silver lining for libraries in Ottawa County.

If you or someone you know got a speeding ticket in Ottawa County this year the fines netted the nine public libraries almost $850,000.

“Prior year payouts have ranged from $700,000 to over $950,000 depending on the number of citations written,” said Shannon Felgner, Ottawa County spokesperson.

The Michigan State Constitution of 1963, requires all penalties collected for violations of the state penal laws be divide into court costs, statutory fees, and penal fees. The penal fines support public libraries and a county law library. Many library directors rely on penal fine revenue to provide physical and electronic resources, programming and services for library users.

The county says the amount paid to each public library is determined by the percentage of the county population living in the area which each library has an agreement to serve. The Library of Michigan-Department of Education dictates the eligible libraries and its associated population.

Did you receive a speeding ticket last year? If the answer is yes, your lead foot has a silver lining for your local library.

