Panel at Muskegon Community College talks mass shootings

One of the main reasons the discussion was put on the lecture schedule: The Michigan State shooting that left three dead and five critically injured.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Over a month after the shooting at Michigan State University, one West Michigan college is using the tragedy as a learning experience.

Monday afternoon, Muskegon Community College held a lecture on mass shootings, taking a closer look at some of the science behind them.

"I think that people should really be open to listening," said MCC student Kendyl Baushke. "If you have open years then you have an open mind."

Baushke didn't have to attend the school's lecture, however, she wanted a better understanding of why they happen.

"I really wanted to know the thought process behind why people do it, because I do believe that mental health is one of the biggest contributors to the reason why people do the things they do," said Baushke.

The open conversation, bringing in a variety of experts.

"We brought in experts, political science, psychology, and law enforcement to look at what is the cause of mass shootings, why they're so prevalent in the United States, compare that a little bit to other countries, and most importantly, look to solutions where we don't have to see these as much in the future," said psychology professor Andy Wible.

One of the speakers, psychology professor Jessica Houser says one of the main points she wanted those in attendance to take away from the conversation is that relationships matter.

"Relationships are fundamentally important," said Houser. "We need to stop mass shootings by looking at how we can develop relationship within the community. If we can stop people from getting to that point of violence well before they even think about violence, that can go a long way to intervention."

Wible says the shooting at Michigan State was one of the factors that put this lecture on the schedule.

The shooting five weeks ago left three students dead and five others injured.

"Both from a sense of trying to understand it, a sense of healing, and also, people want to do something to make sure it doesn't happen again," said Wible.

The incident, and the impacts of it, is still difficult for Baushke to think about.

"I can't imagine hearing someone I've grown up with dying in a shooting like that," said Baushke. "Now you're making me a little teary, but, I can't imagine the pain that people go through."

