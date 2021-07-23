'A sweet tradition': 1-year-old twins visit custard shop in Holland every Friday for over a year

One-year-old twins Odette and Leo have been coming to Whit's Frozen Custard in Downtown Holland every Friday since before they could walk.

HOLLAND, Michigan — For a family in Holland, visiting a local frozen custard shop became a tradition during the pandemic. And the store owners say they've loved watching their kids grow up week by week.

Their mom, Maggie Doyle and their grandma, have made it a weekly tradition.

Maggie said she feels so lucky to have a community where the local businesses treat you like family.

"Oh my gosh it's great," Doyle said, "it's what everybody wants right? A place where they know your kids."

"We joke that this is going to be their first job," she giggled.

And for owner Logan Sewell, he said it's just as rewarding to have such friendly customers and they look forward to the Friday visits too.

"Just seeing the twins every week was really touching to see," said Sewell, "we are always excited to see them and watch them grow up."

Whit's Frozen Custard of Holland is open every day from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on South River Avenue in Downtown Holland.

