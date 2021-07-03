A walk on the beach, but made accessible for everyone

7 state parks and recreation areas in Michigan have Action Trackchairs.

State parks are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, but for those with mobility issues, certain areas aren't easily reached. Back in 2017, 5 Action Trackchairs, an all terrain wheelchair, we're donated to Michigan State Parks. Now, the DNR is trying to make them more widely available, making the parks more accessible.

For Brittany Wallis and her family, the newly purchased Trackchair at Grand Haven State park saved their vacation.

“We knew that we wanted to come to the beach, and we knew that we wanted mom with us.” Wallis said. her mother has had mobility issues following a procedure a few weeks back. "We almost scrapped it completely."

The Trackchairs work in sand, sleet, snow, trails and even up to 8 inches of water. Instead of wheels, these powered chairs have treads like a tank. Instead of having to push her mother, Sue, along the water, Sue was leading the way.

“It would have probably taken us a good 25 minutes just walking to get down here," Wallis said. "Mom was definitely moving a lot faster than we were, and that hasn’t happened in a long time, which is awesome.”

For Wallis, not only did the track chair take care of the physical barrier between her family and the water, it also get gave her peace of mind.

“I think it’s incredibly important to give everyone this access, this is what Michigan is all about is the water and the beach." She said. "It’s incredibly important to give families to be able to spend time together on the beach and not have that fear of what if he or she cant to it.”

The Trackchairs are currently available at 7 parks and recreation areas around the state, and it’s completely free to reserve, you just have to do it ahead of time. The DNR is hoping to raise enough money to make Trackchairs available in 16 parks.

