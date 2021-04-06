'A wonderful tradition': Dancing couple excited for return of Grand Haven live music event

This summer will mark the event's 51st year.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — We're less than a week away from a more than five-decade old tradition in Ottawa County.

Grand Haven is bringing back live music and dancing at their outdoor theater along the water with "Music On The Grand". One couple can't wait to again enjoy the annual event.

Bill and Veronica Rosel have been always danced through life together.

One of their most favorite times to dance the night away is on summer Wednesday nights at the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium during Music On The Grand. And now they are both volunteers for the event.

"You can watch the sunset and watch the boats go by all while listening to the live music," said Veronica.

"On a warm Wednesday night, it's just so relaxing," Bill added.

Starting next week, Music On The Grand will have live music every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. during June and July and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in August.

This summer will mark the event's 51st year.

"Families, people from ages one to 91 come out and dance and listen to the music," said Bill.

"Some people get up and free dance and others who do the typical ballroom social dancing style," Veronica added.

But the Rosels said if you're not one to get up on the dance floor, the outdoor stadium along the Grand River is a wonderful place to just sit and enjoy the music.

Bill said he and Veronica have made it a weekly summer date.

"We get out, pack a picnic lunch, listen to the music, have fun and meet friends," Bill said.

Last year, Music On The Grand was the only event in Ottawa County with live music during the pandemic. Masks were required on the dance floor and people were asked to social distance throughout the stadium.

This year, as of right now, Bill and Veronica say the the event will still be enforcing those same rules.

But for this couple, they say they're just happy to get back on the dance floor along the Grand River.

"It's exciting, it's great," Bill said.

Veronica agreed, saying, "Yeah, it's really a wonderful opportunity for the community. We are so happy for the opportunity to maintain a tradition."

