AAA: Gas prices in Michigan are the highest since Oct. 2014

According to AAA, Michigan drivers are currently paying an average of $3.17 per gallon for regular unleaded. That is $1.06 more than this time last year.

MICHIGAN, USA — Gas prices in Michigan have jumped 15 cents compared to last week, according to AAA. The average gas price is now the highest since October 2014.

“Higher crude oil prices coupled with tightening gas supplies in the Midwest helped push the Michigan state average to the highest since October of 2014,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

“If domestic crude prices remain high, motorists will likely continue to see pump prices fluctuate through the end of the month.”

AAA says the most expensive averages are being seen in Flint, Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit. The cheapest are in Benton Harbor, Traverse City and Marquette.

