The cat, now being called Momma by her foster family, was found off US-131 and Leonard Street.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Abandoned and alone — that's how a pregnant cat was found off the side of US-131 over the weekend. After a good Samaritan found her in a small crate off the side of the highway, she's now safe as a West Michigan woman is stepping up to take in this cat.

"She's a great cat," Hannah Pounders says. "I just love her so much."

She and her kids are calling their new furry friend "Momma."

"She follows me around the house all day. When I go to sleep, she's right at the foot of my bed. She loves to be cuddled up with the kids, and the kids love her," Pounders says.

Momma's friendly personality makes it even harder for Pounders to understand why the pregnant cat was abandoned.

"She's not a mean, aggressive cat," she says. "She's like an angel. So it's just, really, I don't understand it."

She was found in a small crate on Saturday, April 9, off the side of US-131 and Leonard Street.

"(Last week) there was a lot of rain. There was snow at one point. And she was outside and the person just left her there," Pounders says.

There was nothing in the crate except a note, dated three days before she was found. Whoever wrote the note said that they had found the cat and couldn't take care of her. They described her personality and some medicine she had taken.

"I do appreciate the note," Pounders says. "It's good to leave that, but at the same time, there could have been other ways that this person should have handled that situation."

After Momma was found, she was checked out at a local veterinarian clinic. Now, Pounders is fostering her and she expects to keep her.

"Why would I not? I can give her a nice place to stay (that's) warm and comfortable," she says. "She is basically already a part of our family. I do plan to adopt out the kittens."

She's started a GoFundMe to help get the kittens spayed and neutered when they're old enough.

"(There's) already an overpopulation of cats right now," Pounders says. "But if you need to leave a cat, put it somewhere where you know it's going to be safe."

The kittens are expected to be born any day now.

It's always best to surrender an animal to a shelter or a rescue, and those at the clinic that checked out Momma say if you're driving on the road and see an abandoned crate or kennel, checking on it could save a life.

