Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis halts production of EleCare specialty formula

Severe weather earlier this week has caused a production pause.

STURGIS, Mich. — The Abbott Nutrition plant in Sturgis has stopped making certain baby formula products again.

This comes less than two weeks after resuming production after a recall in February forced the facility to close, contributing to a national formula shortage.

This time around, mother nature is to blame.

Abbott released a statement Wednesday saying severe weather is the reason for the production pause. The company says storms earlier this week overwhelmed the city's storm water system and resulted in flooding in areas of the plant.

As a result, Abbot has had to stop the production of the EleCare specialty formula in order to assess the damage.

The FDA has been notified and will have to conduct testing before production can start again.

Abbott says this does mean there will be a delay in the production and distribution of new products for a few weeks.

The manufacturer went on to say that it has an ample existing supply of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas to meet needs until new product is available.

On Monday, Abbott released a statement saying that it's planning to import 1.1 million pounds of powdered infant formula to the U.S. from its facility in Spain.

They say after the Sturgis plant is re-sanitized and production starts up again, it will begin with EleCare, other specialty and metabolic formulas and it will work to restart Similac production as soon as possible.

