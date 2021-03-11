Accessible & Affordable: Demand is high at Ottawa County's Mosaic Counseling

People who have insurance are having a hard time accessing a therapist.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Founded in 1978, Mosaic Counseling provides accessible and affordable mental health services. In fact, if you live or work in Ottawa County, they will not turn you away.

They're in the process of expanding into Kent County as well.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Meredith TerHaar spoke with the non-profit's Executive Director Sarah Lewakowksi to learn more about the current mental health climate and important trends she's seeing.

Lewakowksi is in her 18th year as executive director of Mosaic Counseling.

"We've never seen the demand that's happening right now," she explained. "The number of people who are used to having access to therapy are having a hard time getting in to see a therapist...our phones are literally ringing off the hook," she said.

She said people who have insurance are having a hard time accessing a therapist.

"We are receiving a lot of referrals from other mental health agencies right now because we have a commitment that we won't turn you away, but it's become more and more difficult to meet the need. We have a small staff and it's all hands on deck."

Mosaic has 120 therapists on their panel.

Sarah says there is a new phenomenon taking place in mental health.

"Teenagers are actually calling the office for themselves, that's new. It used to be when I was in private practice, it was almost a form of punishment-they'd be brought in by their parents for therapy. Now they themselves are calling, they know."

Sarah says this represents a major shift in how young people view mental health challenges. The field has worked for years to remove the stigma and Sarah says, "That's happened."

Mosaic has an outreach program in 30 schools in Ottawa county...removing the barriers of finance and transportation for students.

They also do suicide prevention training.

Fundraising is a major source of funding for Mosaic and this Thursday you're invited to attend an event to help.

It's called "Dessert at Tiffany's" and our own Samantha Jacques is the emcee. The evening will include a fashion show and silent auction...and you don't even need to attend to bid on the items. Click here to learn more about Mosaic and check out the auction.

