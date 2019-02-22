Movimiento Cosecha GR is calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release Brandon Reyes, 22, a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient.

Reyes was detained by ICE on Wednesday along with his mother. They are currently being held in a detention center in Battle Creek.

Friday at a press conference, immigration lawyer Richard Kessler said that Reyes was one of 40 to 60 people who were targeted by ICE this week.

Movimiento Cosecha GR said that Reyes moved to the United States with his mother when he was 6 years old, and he has lived in Michigan since 2003.

The Trump administration made moves to end the DACA program, and it was supposed to officially end in March 2018. However, a Supreme Court ruling delayed that date, extending protections to DREAMers.

ICE said they arrested Reyes without incident, and he has been entered into removal proceeding before federal immigration courts. ICE indicated that Reyes was subject to removal despite being a DREAMer because of a 2018 DUI conviction.

Movimiento Cosecha GR called his misdemeanor "minor" and noted that he already served his sentence.

However, ICE said that immigrants can only receive DACA status if they haven't been convicted of a felony, a significant misdemeanor, or three or more other misdemeanors. ICE categorizes driving under the influence as a significant misdemeanor.

Kessler said that while Reyes has a DUI conviction, he is still technically in the DACA program.

Movimiento Cosecha GR put together a petition for a judge asking that Reyes and his mother be released on bond. In the letter, they say "Brandon Reyes is a well-known and much loved member of the Grand Rapids community."

Reyes lives with his mother, his stepfather and his two younger sisters, aged 9 and 11.

