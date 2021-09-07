Ada-area home destroyed in Tuesday morning fire

Total loss: Devastating fire destroys Ada-area home.

ADA, Mich — A home near Ada is a total loss after a devastating fire Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at a house located in the 5400 Block of Egypt Creek Boulevard NE. 13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene learned the home is a total loss.

Information on the fire is currently limited. It is unknown if anyone was inside at the time or if any injuries were reported. This story will be updated as more information is released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

