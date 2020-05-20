Ada cafe that employs youth with special needs will reopen

Brody's Be Cafe was closed because of the pandemic.

ADA, Mich — A non-profit coffee shop in Ada says they will re-open.

Brody's Be Cafe employs youth with special needs to help them get work experience.

Cafe founder Jenny Cole says they had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When we were asked to shut down, we shut down. And we came here and packed up. We just had to trust everything was going to be okay, but we didn't know if it would," says Cole.

But the community rallied around the cafe with donations and manpower, the leadership team has gone from just two in the last year to more than a dozen now. Social distancing stickers adorn the ground and outside space will now be used to keep everyone safe.

"We're just getting a lot of excitement from the community and that support is so helpful and makes us feel like we can do this again and we'll be good," says Cole.

A grand re-opening is now planned for June 1.

