ADA, Michigan — It was earlier this year when Jenny Cole expressed her concern about the lack of employment opportunities for those with special needs. It's a feeling that's close to her heart because her son Brody has down syndrome.

"It is a fear that I think a lot of parents have, it's an uncomfortable feeling to wonder where your child might work or where they will belong or be accepted or do the best job they can," Cole said.

So to combat that, she raised enough money to open a coffee shop that employs people with special needs.

Brody's Be Cafe, in Ada, held its grand opening on Wednesday.

"It's just overwhelmingly wonderful. I don't know [if] it's hit me [yet], I can't believe that it's come this far," Cole said.

The name implies that the staff of Brody's Be Cafe can be free to be who they are. Managers and peers will help guide them during their employment.

"The goal is to have every 'be-rista' have a volunteer coffee coach," said Rachel Stadt, the executive director.

She said the coffee coach would volunteer for the three-hour shift with the employee and help them with whatever they need.

"We are just so excited and could not have done it without the community's help and support," Cole said.

