ADA, Michigan — 12-year-old Brody Cole wants you to know that he's excited about selling coffee.

"I'm gonna sell coffee to my little sister Remy and I will be really good about my cafe," says Cole.

He's not pulling your leg because Brody's Be Cafe is becoming a reality.

"This idea started just from the inspiration that my son Brody brings to me and our family," says Jenny Cole.

Brody has down syndrome and his Mom Jenny is concerned about his future.

A recent study shows that less than 20 percent of disabled Americans are currently employed.

"There's not a lot of employers willing to really take a chance on folks with special needs so what Jenny is doing is filling this gap and filling this void that is so necessary," says Jane Weatherford whose son has Cerebral Palsy.

"Our son is very eager to come and volunteer and hopefully work here one day as an employee," says Weatherford.

That could soon happen because Cole has raised more than $20,000 for the non-profit. She recently signed a two year lease for this building in downtown Ada.

"I cannot believe the kind of messages and support I get," says Cole.

You can find more information on Brody's Be Cafe here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.