ADA, Michigan — A Rockford Ambulance was sideswiped by a car early Sunday morning, causing both vehicles to leave the road in an Ada Township crash.

Michigan State Police said around 2:08 a.m. the ambulance was swiped by another car traveling east on E. Fulton Street near Spaulding Avenue. Because of the initial collision both cars crashed into a ditch.

The ambulance rolled over several times before coming to a stop in the woods on the right side of the shoulder. The car also stopped there.

The driver of the ambulance was pinned in and successfully extricated by Ada Township Fire Department personnel. The driver was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The passenger of the ambulance was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver and passenger of the at-fault vehicle said they were not injured.

Police said alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The eastbound lanes of E. Fulton Street were closed Sunday morning while crews cleared the scene.

