GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A Kent County judge on Thursday sentenced 22-year-old Cody Willett to between four and 15 years in prison for causing a deadly crash in Ada Township.

Willett had a trace amount of marijuana in his system when the crash occurred on Jan. 2 on Cascade Road at Spaulding Avenue SE.

Willett pleaded no contest in September to operating under the influence causing death.

Willett's pickup was traveling at 77 miles per hour prior to the crash. A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash, and a 66-year-old woman in another vehicle died from her injuries.

A blood test showed that Willett had one nomogram of THC in his system. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana. Willett told police he became sleepy while driving.

