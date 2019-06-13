CASCADE, Mich — Emergency crews were called to Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road Thursday around 6 p.m. after a child was fatally hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a 7-year-old was riding his bike with his father when a truck started to cross Laraway Lake Drive. The boy was struck by a truck turning which was turning west onto Cascade Road.

The boy was killed in the crash. Deputies said he was wearing a helmet. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected. The boy's name has not been released.

The accident remains under investigation.

Amari Rose

