CASCADE, Mich — Emergency crews were called to Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road Thursday after a child was hit by a car while riding a bicycle.

Kent County dispatch said the call came in around 6:10 p.m. and Aero Med was later called to scene.

As of 7:45 p.m. first responders were still at the site of the crash. Little information about the child's condition or the age of the victim was given.

Amari Rose

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

