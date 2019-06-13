CASCADE, Mich — Emergency crews were called to Laraway Lake Drive and Cascade Road Thursday after a child was hit by a car while riding a bicycle. 

Kent County dispatch said the call came in around 6:10 p.m. and Aero Med was later called to scene. 

As of 7:45 p.m. first responders were still at the site of the crash. Little information about the child's condition or the age of the victim was given. 

Child Hit Thursday
Amari Rose

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

