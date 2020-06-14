Children march for Black Lives Matter in Ada

The march started at The Community Church.

ADA, Mich. — On Saturday morning, a Black Lives Matter march was held for children in the Grand Rapids suburb of Ada.

The march started at The Community Church on Thornapple River Drive in downtown Ada and went for about one mile.

Emily Carriere said holding this protest in a "predominately white community" was important to show their kids how to use their voice to say Black lives matter.

"We don't need to be silent anymore, or stand idly by. We need to take action to educate ourselves. We need to educate our children. And we need to show our community that we are not going to stand for injustices anymore," said Carriere.

Pastor Billy Norden, who leads The Community Church, said the march was about creating awareness within themselves and within their community. Members of his congregation showed up to the march.

"People really showed up," he said. "Not just from our congregation but the surrounding neighborhoods. And it shows that this matters and we need to do more of it."

A kids march has also been planned for next weekend outside the Grand Rapids Children's Museum.

