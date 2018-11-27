ADA, Mich. - Development in the Village of Ada is ongoing, and a part of that will be a new CityFlatsHotel on River Street.

CityFlatsHotel plans to bring a 24-room hotel to Ada. Drawings will be presented to the Ada Township Planning Commission in December, and the group aims to have a groundbreaking in 2019.

The hotel will be in the heart of Ada, not far from the Thornapple River.

In addition to the guest rooms, there will also be multiple meeting rooms and an event space.

The Ada location will be CityFlatsHotel's fourth venture by the Holland-based investment group. There are already hotels in Holland, Grand Rapids and Port Huron.

A boutique hotel will support a number of local business needs, while providing a quaint destination for visitors to our area parks, riverfront, and retail shopping experiences,” said George Haga, the Ada Township Supervisor.

The Village of Ada has undergone significant development over the past several years. In addition to developing a river walk, bringing in new businesses and moving the historic Little Red Schoolhouse, the village also plans to add a community center and a library.

