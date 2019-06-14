CASCADE, Mich. — The 7-year-old who was killed in Cascade Township after being hit by a car while riding on his bike has been identified.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Marsman from Cascade Township was riding with his father on the bike path along Cascade Road. The two stopped and started to cross Laraway Lake when the boy was hit by a truck turning west.

The boy was killed from the crash. No one else was injured.

The crashed happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday. Deputies said the boy was wearing a helmet. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

The Cascade Firefighters' Association said on Facebook that Ryan is the son of one of their firefighters. They also shared a GoFundMe to help the family with medical costs and funeral arrangements.

Cascade Township Manager Ben Swayze issued this statement about the crash:

Our deepest condolences go out to the family at this most difficult of times. An incident like this saddens all of us, Township staff, residents and our community alike. Cascade Township will fully cooperate as the investigation continues.

This incident strikes especially close to home, since this is the child of one of our own team members. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not planning to release a name or further information at this time.

