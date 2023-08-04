Floral shop in Ada donates for Autism Awareness

April is Autism Awareness Month and one floral shop in West Michigan is doing its part to spread the message.

ADA, Michigan — Pinna Co in Ada is donating money made from bouquets and subscriptions to a local charity in Kent County that supports autism.

The shop's owner says that this cause has a personal connection to her family.

"We want to spread awareness. When we found out that our daughter was autistic, we were actually kind of devastated because we had no idea about Autism. So we want other parents and even other kids in the community to know that the diagnosis is just a tool," Owner Erica Woodford said.

"It is knowing what kind of flower you're dealing with. We want to be able to let our kids bloom too. So our... teachers, doctors, they need to know what's going on with our children in order to get them what they need."

For the company's April Bouquet Subscription, proceeds from each bouquet purchased will be donated to a local organization that works with autism.

You have until Wednesday, April 12 to take part in the benefit.

