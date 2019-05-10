GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office said a gas line was hit in the 5800 block of Thornapple River Drive SE Saturday morning.

KCSO said a call came in just before 10:30 a.m. and dispatch said a housing development was under construction when crews working hit the gas line.

Fire crews and DTE Energy are on scene waiting for heavy equipment to contain the leak.

Thornapple River Drive SE is closed between 60th Street SE and just south of M-6.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

