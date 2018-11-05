ADA, Mich. - Gravel Bottom Craft Brewery in Ada is reopening after moving to a new location.

The brewery moved into a larger space as a part of the Ada Village redevelopment project. But, the company says that the new location still offers a familiar, cozy feel that it has become known for as the neighborhood brewery.

"We've put a lot of time and effort into making this feel similar to what the other Gravel Bottom was: welcoming and comfortable," said owner Matt Michiels.

The new bar now offers 20 taps, expanding Gravel Bottom's experimental styles.

The brewery also updated some of their equipment.

The original location was also a home brew shop, but this new space won't be housing those supplies. Instead, there will be a kitchen serving meals that are locally sourced and seasonally inspired.

The brewery reopens on Friday, May 11 at 3 p.m.

