ADA, Mich. — Ada Village has new plans for a recently closed grocery store.

Ada Township will unveil tomorrow the new design, plan, grocer and timeline for the recently vacated 13,000-square-foot Kingma’s Market, at 444 Ada Dr. SE, at a press conference.

The space will undergo “extensive remodeling” to offer “on-trend” and “high-demand” grocery items, as well as delivery, according to the township.

The store will feature local and organic produce, meats and cheeses, fresh fish, a café with a full salad and soup bar, fresh flowers, artisan bakery items and health and wellness products.

