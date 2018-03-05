ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Back in March, Kent County deputies say a suspicious car was spotted. A man and woman were going through peoples' mail.

Later, Kent County deputies and Lowell police started receiving identity theft reports. The suspects were opening fake credit card accounts in the victims' names and stealing cards from their mailboxes when they were delivered.

Many of the fraudulent cards came through HSBC Bank and State Farm Bank. In Kent County alone, 35 victims have been identified.

Kent County deputies are asking you to keep an eye on your credit reports for suspicious activity, especially involving HSBC and State Farm. If you know anything about this particular case, call deputies at 616-632-6100.

If you think your mail might have been stolen you can get ahold of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. You can reach them online or by phone at 877-876-2455.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM