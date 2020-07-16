Kent County Sheriff hopes genetic testing can ID remains found in 1997

Authorities are hoping genetic genealogy testing can help them ID a woman who's remains were found nearly 23 years ago.

ADA, Mich — The Kent County Sheriff's Department is hopeful that new genetic testing will reveal answers in a cold case from 1997.

The sheriff's department is working with the DNA Doe Project to try and identify the remains of a woman whose badly decomposed remains were found nearly 23 years ago in Ada Township.

The remains were discovered off M-21 in Ada Township back in July 1997, according to the Associated Press.

"Despite these skeletal remains being found almost 23 years ago, we remain committed to determining the identity of this individual," Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said in a statement.

Over the years, investigators have worked extensively and a Michigan State Police forensic artist created a three-dimensional clay model based off of the victim’s skull in 2009.

"As genetic genealogy has had several notable success stories over the past few years, it made complete sense for us to submit this woman’s remains to the DNA Doe Project in the hopes of bringing closure to her family, and also to open a new chapter in this important investigation," LaJoye-Young said.

According to the DNA Doe Project, a maintenance worker picking up trash at a roadside park located the human remains in a wooded area behind some outbuildings.

The body, upon examination by an anthropology team from Western Michigan University, was determined to be that of a Black/African American woman between the ages to 20 and 30, and between 5'3" and 5'7".

The DNA Doe Project said authorities only found a dark blue leg warmer near the remains and her teeth showed a lack of dental care. The woman likely died sometime between March and August of 1996.

