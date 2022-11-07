FOUND | Kent Co. Sheriff locates missing 60-year-old in Cascade Twp.

Authorities said they've found David Bolen and are working to reunite him.

CASCADE, Mich. — UPDATE (3:30 p.m.): The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've located David Bolen, and are working to reunite him.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Law enforcement in Kent County needs your help finding a 60-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon at the Cascade Township Library.

David Bolen, 60, has developmental disabilities, and the Kent County Sheriff's Office said he may have wandered away from the group he was with.

He stands about 6'2" and weighs about 220 pounds. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and did not have glasses on at the time.

Officers are searching for him in the area, but if you spot him, you're asked to call 911 so authorities can get him back to the care he needs.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.