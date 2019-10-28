CASCADE, Mich. — Crews from the Cascade Fire Department have shut down 33rd Street as a precaution while crews work to contain a nitrogen leak at GE Aviation.

According to Cascade Fire Chief Adam Magers, crews are performing maintenance on valves to a nitrogen tank.

The leak started on Friday night around 7 p.m. Magers said Friday the only danger to the public is asphyxiation for people who were in the area.

RELATED: Crews stop nitrogen leak at GE Aviation in Cascade

Magers said the leak is contained near the building.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.