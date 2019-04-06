GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Twelve-year-old Brody Cole can't shoot like Steph Curry yet but he's working on it.

"I can make it go in the basket...in 4 shots...," laughs Brody Cole.

Brody has down syndrome and like other parents, his mother Jennifer Cole has concerns about what it means for his future.

"We've all kind of had the same feeling. Like once they graduate and are able to work, what are they going to do? What will they do?" asks Jennifer Cole.

Her concerns are warranted as a recent report shows that less than 20 percent of Americans with disabilities are currently employed.

"I also know there has been some talk of individuals with special needs not needing minimum wage and not needing pay like everyone else," says Cole.

Jennifer is taking matters into her own hands and plans to open Brody's Be Cafe—a non-profit coffee shop in Ada that will employ people with cognitive disabilities. She's already raised around $16,000 and has agreements in place with two major suppliers.

"It has been very humbling and amazing and awesome," says Cole.

Jennifer hopes the business will provide experience and confidence for the employees and their loved ones.

"I think that parents are often afraid to have their child take that risk and go apply for certain jobs. Or even ask if they could work at certain places for fear of not being allowed to or able to," says Cole.

Jennifer hopes to have the cafe open by the end of this year or early next year. If you'd like to support and donate to this non-profit you can do so here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.